Broadcom taps LitePoint for Wi-Fi 7 testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. – LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced its collaboration with global technology leader Broadcom Inc. to ensure performance and accelerate verification of access points based on Broadcom's new Wi-Fi 7 chips. LitePoint's IQxel-MX tester has been selected to test Broadcom's industry-leading chips, since this test platform enables comprehensive validation of key new Wi-Fi 7 access point and client features, all of which are critical to ensuring the high speed and low-latency communications to support next generation applications such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

For residential and enterprise users, Wi-Fi 7 offers higher throughput, reduced latency and higher reliability, thanks to many key enhancements to the standard including 4096-QAM modulation, extra-wide 320 MHz channels and flexibility to operate in all 3 frequency bands. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) further increases Wi-Fi's capability to operate in high-density congested environments by allowing access points to schedule transmissions on multiple links to optimize bandwidth, latency and range.

With best-in-class RF performance, the IQxel-MX is optimized to validate a device's wireless signal quality and optimal operation over multiple links and multiple bands. This makes the IQxel-MX the best choice for accelerating R&D development of next generation Wi-Fi access points that utilize Broadcom's Wi-Fi 7 chipsets.

