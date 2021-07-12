"
Test & Measurement

Broadcom buys AppNeta

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/7/2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its intent to acquire privately held AppNeta Inc. headquartered in Boston, MA. AppNeta is a leading SaaS-based network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, providing IT teams with precise, end-to-end visibility into network performance from the end user's point of view, independent of what network they use to access applications.

Enterprises have rapidly turned to SaaS adoption, Cloud migration, and other Internet-first strategies in order to meet ever-evolving business demands. These technological shifts have brought increased agility to large enterprises, but they also highlight the need for network operations teams to better understand how end-users are experiencing business-critical applications.

To address this market need, AppNeta has devised an innovative solution that delivers visibility into the end user experience of any application, from any location, at any time. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur.

By combining AppNeta's end-to-end visibility with Broadcom's award-winning and proven Infrastructure and AIOps capabilities, the world's largest enterprises running the most complex networks will now have access to a single source of truth to support their cloud journey.

