Arelion and Infinera set new benchmark for 400G ZR+ deployments

San Jose, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Arelion announced today a record-setting transmission of 400 gigabits per second (400 Gb/s) wavelengths using a QSFP-DD pluggable coherent transceiver over 1,800 kilometers (km) of SMF-28 fiber in a live production network. This milestone in point-to-point optical networking was achieved by leveraging Infinera's ICE-X 400G ZR+ intelligent pluggable coherent transceiver across Arelion's production transmission network on routes between Dallas, Memphis, and Chattanooga.

In addition to the record-setting performance at 400 Gb/s, the field trial demonstrated the powerful programmability of Infinera's ICE-X intelligent pluggable coherent solution. By adjusting the modulation of the optical signal in the same pluggable coherent solution, the companies also demonstrated long-distance performance at 300 Gb/s and 200 Gb/s using a QSFP-DD pluggable. These achievements were made possible by leveraging Arelion's open and disaggregated networking approach over its live network with concurrently deployed wavelengths, including those of third-party solution providers. Disaggregation will enable Arelion to continue to integrate the latest optical pluggable components to dynamically scale its network and provide its customers with cost-efficient, high-capacity bandwidth services over long distances.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera