Adtran breaks industry record for single-carrier 800G long-haul transport

NEW YORK – Adtran®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open and disaggregated networking solutions, today announced that it successfully completed a field trial of 800Gbit/s single-carrier transport, achieving error-free transmission over a record distance of 2,220km in NYSERNet's production network. The test route passed through 14 route-and-select flexgrid ROADMs comprising a total of 28 wavelength-selective switches. Leveraging 140GBd digital signal processing (DSP) technology from Acacia, an industry leader for silicon-based high-speed optical interconnect products, this result was made possible by Adtran's use of continuous symbol rate tuning and probabilistic constellation shaping offered by Acacia's Coherent Interconnect Module 8 (CIM 8). The trial showcases an opportunity for network operators to increase capacity and efficiency while minimizing complexity and cost.

Adtran's trial marks the longest distance ever achieved for 800Gbit/s data transport using a single optical carrier with real-time DSP. To realize this, it utilized Acacia's CIM 8 transceiver technology, which increases baud rates up to 140Gbd to generate 800Gbit/s signals. By achieving long-distance transmission with single-carrier optics, the demo helps operators reduce footprint and energy consumption. The trial used Adtran's FSP 3000 open line system (OLS), which provided the necessary flexibility to configure the wider required bandwidth and perform testing. Featuring a modular architecture, multiple amplification and multiplexing options, and different chassis sizes, this truly open OLS enables operators to deploy customized and future-proof solutions.

Read the full press release here.

Adtran