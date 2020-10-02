Accedian Backs Out of MWC 2020

MONTREAL, Canada -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, today announced its decision to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress event being held in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 24-27, due to concerns regarding the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to withdraw from MWC 2020. This was not a decision taken lightly. We’ve been extensively following the development of the virus and the recommendations of the WHO, and we have come to the conclusion that we must take the necessary precautions to protect our most cherished and valued assets: our employees," said Dion Joannou, CEO, Accedian.

Accedian