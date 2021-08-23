Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

99% of new modems and routers hit energy efficiency goals – study

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/23/2021
WASHINGTON – More than 99% of new modems, routers and other internet equipment purchased and sold last year for U.S. residential broadband subscribers met the new energy efficiency goals of the Voluntary Agreement for Ongoing Improvement to the Energy Efficiency of Small Network Equipment (SNE), according to a new independent audit report.

The report found that the average idle-mode energy use of SNE relative to average broadband download speed decreased by approximately 75% since the agreement was established in 2015. As an indicator for overall power consumption in SNE, these savings in idle-mode energy use show how home networking equipment has become more energy efficient even with increased demand.

The voluntary agreement was developed and implemented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and CableLabs. Participants include the major manufacturers of small network equipment (Actiontec, ASUS, CommScope, Linksys, Plume, Technicolor, and Ubee Interactive) and major U.S. broadband internet service providers (Altice, AT&T, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Frontier, and Verizon).

Read the full announcement here.

NCTA – The Internet & Television Association
CableLabs
Consumer Technology Association

