Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
North America

Telstra hires Vish Vishwanathan to lead Americas wholesale group

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/12/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Telstra has named Vish Vishwanathan as Vice President of its Wholesale group for the Americas. He joins Telstra as the company is entering its latest phase of international growth and network expansion.

Vishwanathan will take charge of Telstra’s existing business that serves telecom and satellite providers across North America, spearhead plans to extend the company’s reach across Latin America and expand its services capabilities to satellite operators.

Vishwanathan will draw on his 30-plus years of experience in the telecommunications industry, successfully launching new technologies and services, leading sales organizations and developing new markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

“Telstra’s leadership in trans-Pacific connectivity and reach across Asia provides a lot of opportunity in the market,” said Vishwanathan. “Operators are shoring up their networks to meet explosive customer demand and Telstra’s continued investment in its network, products and services means we are incredibly well-placed to support this growth.”

On joining Telstra, Vishwanathan added, “I have observed the Telstra team over a period of time and loved the passion and energy they bring into the market. The customer focus is incredibly compelling and I am excited to join the team.”

“Vish brings significant experience leading go-to-market strategies and customer-facing teams, along with a strong track record across international markets,” said Nicholas Collins, President, Telstra Americas. This combination makes him a formidable appointment to lead the next chapter of our ambitious wholesale growth in the Americas.”

Vishwanathan previously led global IP network sales for NTT and has also held senior sales and market development roles at CenturyLink, MCI International and Motorola.

Telstra

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Emerging 5G Use Cases and Effective Test Strategies
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Heavy Reading White Paper - Design for the Future: Telco Cloud Infrastructure
Laying the Foundations for a 5G Data Center Through NFVI
Robin, QCT Aid MNOs in Cloud Native 5G Evolution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE