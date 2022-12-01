Telstra hires Vish Vishwanathan to lead Americas wholesale group

NEW YORK – Telstra has named Vish Vishwanathan as Vice President of its Wholesale group for the Americas. He joins Telstra as the company is entering its latest phase of international growth and network expansion.

Vishwanathan will take charge of Telstra’s existing business that serves telecom and satellite providers across North America, spearhead plans to extend the company’s reach across Latin America and expand its services capabilities to satellite operators.

Vishwanathan will draw on his 30-plus years of experience in the telecommunications industry, successfully launching new technologies and services, leading sales organizations and developing new markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

“Telstra’s leadership in trans-Pacific connectivity and reach across Asia provides a lot of opportunity in the market,” said Vishwanathan. “Operators are shoring up their networks to meet explosive customer demand and Telstra’s continued investment in its network, products and services means we are incredibly well-placed to support this growth.”

On joining Telstra, Vishwanathan added, “I have observed the Telstra team over a period of time and loved the passion and energy they bring into the market. The customer focus is incredibly compelling and I am excited to join the team.”

“Vish brings significant experience leading go-to-market strategies and customer-facing teams, along with a strong track record across international markets,” said Nicholas Collins, President, Telstra Americas. This combination makes him a formidable appointment to lead the next chapter of our ambitious wholesale growth in the Americas.”

Vishwanathan previously led global IP network sales for NTT and has also held senior sales and market development roles at CenturyLink, MCI International and Motorola.

