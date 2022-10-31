Telkom SA launches 5G for FWA

South African telecommunications operator Telkom has launched its 5G high speed Internet network using technology from China's Huawei Technologies. The partially state-owned operator said it would initially use the network to provide fixed wireless Internet via 5G rather than focusing on mobile 5G.

"At launch Telkom will primarily focus on providing super fast 5G fixed wireless access solutions, as the demand for mobile 5G increases, we will supplement this with suitable mobile propositions," Telkom Consumer and Business CEO Lunga Siyo explained.

Telkom joins its competitors Vodacom, MTN and Rain in the quest to provide high speed Internet service in South Africa. Data-only network Rain rolled out its 5G services in 2019 and Vodacom and MTN followed with commercial launches in 2020.

Telkom said it would use its 125 5G base stations located in the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape at launch.

— This is an excerpt from a longer article on our sister site, Connecting Africa. Read the full story here.

— Matshepo Sehloho, Associate Editor, Connecting Africa