Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Telegram sends 2.0 messages to social media rivals

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/3/2021
Comment (0)

Telegram, a fast-growing instant messaging app based in United Arab Emirates, has announced a slew of 2.0 updates in its ongoing battle to win market share from rival social‑media platforms. Facebook's WhatsApp seems mostly in Telegram's crosshairs, but we'll come to that in a minute.

Top billing in Telegram's update was given to group video calls. One thousand people can now watch-in, apparently, while still allowing up to 30 users to broadcast video (as per a previous update).

"We will keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration," proclaimed the official announcement. Telegram, somewhat teasingly, said the seemingly limitless attendee facility for video broadcasts was "coming soon."

See hear: Telegram is moving beyond encrypted messaging with expanded video calling options. (Source: Adem AY on Unsplash)
See hear: Telegram is moving beyond encrypted messaging with expanded video calling options.
(Source: Adem AY on Unsplash)

Other 2.0 highlights include pausing, rewinding and fast-forwarding high-res video messages.

Screen-share with audio is another additional feature, along with the introduction of timestamping links on videos. Different video playback speeds are also supported through the 2.0 upgrade, from as low as 0.2x through to 0.5x, 1.5x and 2.0x.

Telegram aficionados have been used to setting the automatic erasure time for messages at one day or one week, but now, as part of the 2.0 upgrade, they can extend automatic message wipe-out to one month.

Telegram messages

On its website Telegram makes the claim that, "unlike WhatsApp," it is a cloud-based messenger platform with "seamless sync." The upshot, says Telegram, is it can access users' messages from several devices at once, including tablets and computers, and share an “unlimited number” of photos, videos and files of up to 2GB each.

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on
Light Reading.

"Thanks to Telegram's multi-data center infrastructure and encryption," it further argues on its website, the platform is "way more secure" than WhatsApp.

Telegram messages seem to be having some impact on both investors and users. In March, Mubadala's Disruptive Investments platform and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announced an investment of $75m each in Telegram.

Telegram, with what it says is 500 million monthly active users, claims it is one of the ten most downloaded apps in the world.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE