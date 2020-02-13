Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Events
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Telefónica to use Mavenir's virtualized IMS for VoLTE and VoWiFi

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/13/2020
Comment (0)

SLOUGH, UK – Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining mobile network economics transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that Telefónica UK (FWB: O2UK) is deploying Mavenir's virtualized IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution (vIMS) for VoLTE and VoWiFi in their nationwide Data Centers Infrastructure, which is based on the Telefónica Group blueprint for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture.

The solution will support mobile services for more than 8 million customer connections. The NFV environment will include automation, life cycle Management and Orchestration capabilities from the Telefónica UNICA platform. The Mavenir advanced vIMS solution will enable automation from day one and will support existing voice digital services as well as the launch of new services.

As a software-based company leading the telco NFV industry, Mavenir is a perfect match with Telefónica NFV strategy, where the company can offer very flexible and optimized solutions to Telefónica, reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and opening countless possibilities of new services. Mavenir vIMS will allow Telefónica UK to offer new propositions for all customer segments, moving the telco services to the new era of IP convergence and virtualization.

"Telefónica's UNICA NFV initiative will leverage the benefits of cloud-native software applications and enhanced automation paving the way to future Next Generation architecture," said Jorge Ribeiro, Head of Core and IT Infrastructure at Telefónica UK. "It is an important step for our Core transformation, and we are looking forward to going through this journey with Mavenir, a partner chosen for their advanced technology and innovation in NFV."

"Mavenir is totally committed to providing excellent performances and operations based on the company's extensive and unique experience in IMS solutions," said Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Mavenir. "We will continue to provide greater flexibility, greater efficiencies, and more agility in terms of innovation as a full end-to-end 4G LTE and 5G, IoT network provider."

Mavenir

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Chromatic Dispersion in 10Gb/s DWDM Systems
Building the modern 5G network requires the use of modern digital solutions
Beyond Mobile Network Sharing: Regulatory Challenges in Dense Urban Areas
Fiber in 5G Networks
SD-WAN Security Services: Implementation, Integration & Impacts
e-Book - Transforming Telecommunications with Intelligent Automation
White Paper: Visualize, Optimize and Automate with Intent-Based Network Optimization Tools
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE