SLOUGH, UK – Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining mobile network economics transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that Telefónica UK (FWB: O2UK) is deploying Mavenir's virtualized IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution (vIMS) for VoLTE and VoWiFi in their nationwide Data Centers Infrastructure, which is based on the Telefónica Group blueprint for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture.

The solution will support mobile services for more than 8 million customer connections. The NFV environment will include automation, life cycle Management and Orchestration capabilities from the Telefónica UNICA platform. The Mavenir advanced vIMS solution will enable automation from day one and will support existing voice digital services as well as the launch of new services.

As a software-based company leading the telco NFV industry, Mavenir is a perfect match with Telefónica NFV strategy, where the company can offer very flexible and optimized solutions to Telefónica, reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and opening countless possibilities of new services. Mavenir vIMS will allow Telefónica UK to offer new propositions for all customer segments, moving the telco services to the new era of IP convergence and virtualization.

"Telefónica's UNICA NFV initiative will leverage the benefits of cloud-native software applications and enhanced automation paving the way to future Next Generation architecture," said Jorge Ribeiro, Head of Core and IT Infrastructure at Telefónica UK. "It is an important step for our Core transformation, and we are looking forward to going through this journey with Mavenir, a partner chosen for their advanced technology and innovation in NFV."

"Mavenir is totally committed to providing excellent performances and operations based on the company's extensive and unique experience in IMS solutions," said Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Mavenir. "We will continue to provide greater flexibility, greater efficiencies, and more agility in terms of innovation as a full end-to-end 4G LTE and 5G, IoT network provider."

