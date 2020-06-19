Technicolor suspends trading

PARIS – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) (the "Company") announces today that, given the risk of leaks of material non public information as it finalizes the ongoing negotiations with its lenders under the Credit Facilities, as announced in the 4th June press release, it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading in its shares, effective as from opening of market today, until June 19th included.

The Company is confident in its capacity to reach a final agreement within the next couple of days and will communicate to the market the outcome of such negotiations.

Read the full announcement here.

Technicolor