TDS lights up 1-Gig in northern Colorado

MADISON, Wis. – TDS is now offering 1Gig internet speeds in the Northern Colorado communities of Ault, Eaton, Johnstown, Mead, Milliken, Pierce, Severance, and Wellington.

Residential and business customers can now go faster than ever with a variety of high-speed internet packages from TDS.

With more people working from home, many TDS customers have found faster speeds are necessary. 1Gig will give the best online experience for streamers, gamers, social media users, and families with multiple users at home.

