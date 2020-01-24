& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile Launches Its Own Brand of Cellphone Accessories

1/24/2020

BELLEVUE, Washington -- The Un-carrier's got you — and your phone — covered. Literally. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced GoTo, its new line of accessories with all the device essentials, giving customers practical, price-right options for outfitting their phones and tablets. The GoTo line hits that sweet spot of great price and quality, with smartphone cases, screen protectors and #AllTheChargers — car chargers, wall chargers and wireless charging pads. Chargers start at just $9.99; smartphone cases start at just $19.99 and screen protectors start at $24.99 for film, $39.99 for glass and $44.99 for curved glass protection. GoTo accessories will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide and online starting today January 24.

T-Mobile is all about giving customers a great value…from taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, data and texting included in 210+ destinations worldwide and more, with the Magenta plan. With affordable and quality accessories from GoTo, T-Mobile is delivering even more options and value for customers. Follow @JohnLegere for GoTo giveaways!

Looking for a new phone? The Un-carrier also has two new smartphone deals launching today to pair perfectly with a new GoTo accessory:

  • Pick up the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note10 series and get up to $1100 off a second via bill credits when you add a line (new customers add two lines).
  • Get up to $400 off the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note10 series via bill credits when you switch to T-Mobile.

