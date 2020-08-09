Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

T-Mobile launches business partner program

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/8/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Washington – #5GForAll means you too, channel partners. Today at the virtual Channel Partners event, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the launch of its all-new T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. Now that Sprint has joined T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is combining the best of both companies' programs to create a better experience for customers and partners. The new Partner Program changes the way channel partners work with T-Mobile, making it easier than ever to create value for customers.

"The channel has been an important part of T-Mobile for Business' incredible growth over the last few years, and with the launch of this all-new Partner Program, we're investing more into the channel than ever before," said Mike Katz, EVP T-Mobile for Business. "Combining the best of T-Mobile and Sprint, we aim to be THE destination for partners and resellers. T-Mobile's investment in the largest 5G network and our high-touch customer support model means the Un-carrier is where you'll want to be."

The T-Mobile for Business Partner Program will continue to build off the success of T-Mobile and Sprint legacy programs, offering partners a better experience with improved ways of working together, like:

  • Twice as many channel experts: T-Mobile has doubled the team of sales and engineering experts dedicated to working directly with business partners, since the close of the merger with Sprint over five months ago.
  • Frictionless selling: And in typical Un-carrier fashion, T-Mobile is doing away with outdated industry norms and giving T-Mobile for Business partners access to all business segments. Plus, true deal registration makes engaging with T-Mobile easy, giving partners confidence that they're approved to work an opportunity within one day.
  • Exclusive partner portal: T-Mobile offers a secure partner portal with the tools and resources to help drive profitable growth, like training materials, marketing assets, customer activation capabilities and more. And partners agree — Andrea Delegro at TechData says, "Overall the portal provides a 'one stop shop' of resources for partners to provide current and up-to-date information to customers. The new Social and News On-Demand enhancement allows T-Mobile for Business partners to easily obtain the latest news regarding 5G, new promotions and so much more. The Social function makes posting on social media effortless with automatic scheduling on a number of platforms to grow your T-Mobile business."
  • Enhanced marketing resources: With the Un-carrier, channel partners will have access to marketing tools to help reach customers. Partners can use the T-Mobile brand on sales collateral and flyers, following the brand guidelines available in the partner portal. Plus, T-Mobile offers a Social On-Demand tool to give partners quick and easy social content to engage their customers.
  • Flexible sales models: T-Mobile is on a mission to wipe out channel conflict and make it easy to work with the Un-carrier. Channel partners have options to best meet their needs whether it's signing-up new customers, selling new service opportunities to existing T-Mobile customers or selling their unique solution alongside T-Mobile experts. T-Mobile direct sales teams leverage the partner community and the sell-with program today to solve customer needs, which has led to a more than 200% increase in sales in the last two years.

The T-Mobile for Business Partner Program includes mobility-centric partners, wireline-centric partners and every combination in between. Mobility-centric partners can offer their customers access to the largest nationwide 5G network at a great value, without having to compromise on either. Wireline-centric partners can continue to offer award-winning wireline solutions from Sprint, now known as T-Mobile for Business Global Wireline Solutions in the United States and Global Wireline Solutions by T-Mobile USA outside of the United States.

T-Mobile Business Advantage

Business channel partners and customers also benefit from the T-Mobile Business Advantage — the end of businesses having to choose between a great network, great service and great value. With T-Mobile, businesses can expect:

  • A Network Better for Business: T-Mobile's 5G network covers more businesses in more places than anyone else, with more 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined. T-Mobile 5G covers more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And, with a $40B planned investment in network and business improvements over the next three years, the Un-carrier is working to supercharge innovation and connect businesses and communities throughout the country.
  • Magenta Glove Support: Switching doesn't have to be stressful, and with T-Mobile it won't be. T-Mobile for Business customers get the benefit of dedicated implementation teams that make sure any transition is seamless. For three years in a row, J.D. Power rated T-Mobile Highest in Business Wireless Customer Satisfaction with Very Small, Small/Medium and Large Enterprise Wireless Service.
  • Insanely Great Value: With T-Mobile's transparent pricing you can spend less and innovate more. The Un-carrier offers business customers what they need to ensure their business is mobile, with available extras like mobile hotspot, global roaming and more. Plus, there's no extra charge for 5G access.

T-Mobile

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Our children, our homes, ourselves: Cybersecurity threat, and a solution for a ‘new normal’
Next-Generation Central Office (NGCO)
Laying the Foundations for a 5G Data Center Through NFVi
How QCT MANO Opens the Door to 5G Data Center Success
Building Versatile uCPE Platforms Through Partnership
Leading Telcos Are Innovating With New Digital Stacks to Disrupt Customer Experiences
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE