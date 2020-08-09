T-Mobile launches business partner program

BELLEVUE, Washington – #5GForAll means you too, channel partners. Today at the virtual Channel Partners event, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the launch of its all-new T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. Now that Sprint has joined T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is combining the best of both companies' programs to create a better experience for customers and partners. The new Partner Program changes the way channel partners work with T-Mobile, making it easier than ever to create value for customers.

"The channel has been an important part of T-Mobile for Business' incredible growth over the last few years, and with the launch of this all-new Partner Program, we're investing more into the channel than ever before," said Mike Katz, EVP T-Mobile for Business. "Combining the best of T-Mobile and Sprint, we aim to be THE destination for partners and resellers. T-Mobile's investment in the largest 5G network and our high-touch customer support model means the Un-carrier is where you'll want to be."

The T-Mobile for Business Partner Program will continue to build off the success of T-Mobile and Sprint legacy programs, offering partners a better experience with improved ways of working together, like:

Twice as many channel experts: T-Mobile has doubled the team of sales and engineering experts dedicated to working directly with business partners, since the close of the merger with Sprint over five months ago.

Frictionless selling: And in typical Un-carrier fashion, T-Mobile is doing away with outdated industry norms and giving T-Mobile for Business partners access to all business segments. Plus, true deal registration makes engaging with T-Mobile easy, giving partners confidence that they're approved to work an opportunity within one day.

Exclusive partner portal: T-Mobile offers a secure partner portal with the tools and resources to help drive profitable growth, like training materials, marketing assets, customer activation capabilities and more. And partners agree — Andrea Delegro at TechData says, "Overall the portal provides a 'one stop shop' of resources for partners to provide current and up-to-date information to customers. The new Social and News On-Demand enhancement allows T-Mobile for Business partners to easily obtain the latest news regarding 5G, new promotions and so much more. The Social function makes posting on social media effortless with automatic scheduling on a number of platforms to grow your T-Mobile business."

Enhanced marketing resources: With the Un-carrier, channel partners will have access to marketing tools to help reach customers. Partners can use the T-Mobile brand on sales collateral and flyers, following the brand guidelines available in the partner portal. Plus, T-Mobile offers a Social On-Demand tool to give partners quick and easy social content to engage their customers.

Flexible sales models: T-Mobile is on a mission to wipe out channel conflict and make it easy to work with the Un-carrier. Channel partners have options to best meet their needs whether it's signing-up new customers, selling new service opportunities to existing T-Mobile customers or selling their unique solution alongside T-Mobile experts. T-Mobile direct sales teams leverage the partner community and the sell-with program today to solve customer needs, which has led to a more than 200% increase in sales in the last two years.

The T-Mobile for Business Partner Program includes mobility-centric partners, wireline-centric partners and every combination in between. Mobility-centric partners can offer their customers access to the largest nationwide 5G network at a great value, without having to compromise on either. Wireline-centric partners can continue to offer award-winning wireline solutions from Sprint, now known as T-Mobile for Business Global Wireline Solutions in the United States and Global Wireline Solutions by T-Mobile USA outside of the United States.

T-Mobile Business Advantage

Business channel partners and customers also benefit from the T-Mobile Business Advantage — the end of businesses having to choose between a great network, great service and great value. With T-Mobile, businesses can expect:

A Network Better for Business: T-Mobile's 5G network covers more businesses in more places than anyone else, with more 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined. T-Mobile 5G covers more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And, with a $40B planned investment in network and business improvements over the next three years, the Un-carrier is working to supercharge innovation and connect businesses and communities throughout the country.

Magenta Glove Support: Switching doesn't have to be stressful, and with T-Mobile it won't be. T-Mobile for Business customers get the benefit of dedicated implementation teams that make sure any transition is seamless. For three years in a row, J.D. Power rated T-Mobile Highest in Business Wireless Customer Satisfaction with Very Small, Small/Medium and Large Enterprise Wireless Service.

Insanely Great Value: With T-Mobile's transparent pricing you can spend less and innovate more. The Un-carrier offers business customers what they need to ensure their business is mobile, with available extras like mobile hotspot, global roaming and more. Plus, there's no extra charge for 5G access.

T-Mobile