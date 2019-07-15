T-Mobile Launches America's First NB-IoT Asset Tracking System

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is now in the asset tracking business. Starting today, T-Mobile for Business will sell the first asset tracking solution, Roambee BeeAware, on a Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network in the United States. This moment marks the next stage of development for the IoT market.

High-value asset tracking is a perfect match for America’s first NB-IoT network:

Cost: When a company deploys hundreds, if not thousands, of asset trackers, device and service costs can add up quickly. No-hit provides an efficient, cost-effective option for nationwide asset tracking.

Security: T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network provides significant telecom-grade security advantages over technologies that operate on unlicensed airwaves such as LoRAWAN, BLE and RFID, among others. Low battery consumption: A single truckload of high-value goods may contain 100s of asset trackers and travel hundreds of miles. Battery-life is critical. NB-IoT utilizes a power saving mode, smaller data payloads, and typically longer reporting intervals all of which translate to lower power consumption.

“We’ve hit a sweet spot of value and security with Narrowband IoT that we think will really kickstart the growth of the asset tracking segment,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “This is great news for companies that need an asset tracking platform but it also marks a new era for T-Mobile for Business. We’re combining the Un-carrier approach, the strength of our sales team and the reach of our nationwide network to deliver unique solutions. Much more to come!”

No matter the size, all businesses need to know where their assets are—yet 77% of firms have limited to zero visibility into their supply chains. These businesses may only get shipping updates at key checkpoints along the way leaving long windows between stops for unforeseen delays that can affect delivery times, impact customer satisfaction, and increase operational costs.

Roambee’s BeeAware asset tracker easily attaches to shipments, pallets, or individual assets to provide item-level location and temperature monitoring indoors, in-transit, and outdoors—leveraging T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network.

The T-Mobile BeeAware solution is available for $10 per device per month, which also includes portal access and NB-IoT data.

