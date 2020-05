BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile announced today it has extended agreements with multiple spectrum holders to continue utilization of their 600MHz spectrum during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the companies has agreed to extend the arrangements through at least June 30.

T-Mobile thanks the FCC, ATN International, Bluewater, Carolina West Wireless, Channel 51, Comcast, DISH, Grain Management affiliate NewLevel LLC, LB Holdings, Omega Wireless LLC, Viaero Wireless and others for their support.

T-Mobile