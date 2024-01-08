Eurobites: Allison Kirkby to take over as BT CEO in February

An unnamed UK fund with backing from UBS and Barclays has joined the race to acquire Altice Portugal, according to reporting by Portuguese newspaper Jornal Económico. It joins what is already looking like a crowded field, with Apollo, Warburg and Iliad's Xavier Niel also reportedly interested. Altice is said to be seeking offers of at least €7 billion (US$7.7 billion) to sell the unit's core operations. Altice Portugal is at the center of an alleged corruption scandal revealed last year, with Altice co-founder Armando Pereira placed under house arrest. (Read more: Drahi in 'shock' over Altice corruption probe.)