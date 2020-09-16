Starry unveils fixed wireless version 2, targets single-family homes

BOSTON – Starry, a wideband hybrid fiber wireless internet service provider, today unveiled its second generation suite of technology and announced that this technology is currently being deployed across its markets. This second generation of technology includes enhanced versions of its existing base station (Starry Titan) and building receiver (Starry Trident), which increases capacity, range, and network performance in a smaller and more lightweight form factor. Additionally, this second generation of technology continues to drive cost efficiencies, lowering overall network household passing costs.

Starry also unveiled its updated single-family home receiver, Starry Comet, which is currently in limited trials. Starry Comet enables the company to serve consumers living in single-family homes and smaller apartment buildings and expands Starry's footprint allowing for growth into suburban and exurban communities. Measuring 4" (H) x 10" (W) x 3.5" (D), Starry Comet's small profile makes it easy and quick to deploy with a diverse array of installation mounts to accommodate any type of single-family home construction.

Starry unveiled its second generation technology today at the 29th Annual Communacopia Conference hosted by Goldman Sachs.

Starry's entire technology stack was designed and developed in-house. Starry's gigabit-capable licensed fixed wireless technology reduces the cost of passing a home with a gigabit quality signal by 100x the cost of laying fiber to the home. Starry combines its proprietary phased array antenna technology with MU-MIMO to efficiently deliver high-capacity bandwidth with superior propagation across the communities it serves. Starry's unique point-to-multipoint design enables the company to provide gigabit-capable coverage to a community with dozens, not thousands of base station sites, at a cost of less than $10 per home passed.

Starry Internet is available in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Denver with an expansion roadmap that includes more than 30 million U.S. households.

Starry