Sprint, T-Mobile Team on STIR/SHAKEN Verification Against Robocalls

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced they're delivering STIR/SHAKEN number-verification across networks, an important step in the industry's ongoing fight against unwanted scam and spam calls. The new anti-robocalling feature is currently rolling out to T-Mobile and Sprint customers and will give customers peace of mind that calls from the Sprint network to the T-Mobile network (and vice versa) are really coming from the number listed on their caller ID display and are not being spoofed.

"We're in an arms race with these scammers, and we've got to join forces as an industry to keep all wireless customers protected," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "We were first to announce readiness for STIR/SHAKEN, first to implement Caller Verified, and today we lead the industry with the most cross-network STIR/SHAKEN partnerships to keep consumers better protected. T-Mobile will keep innovating and delivering on the frontlines in the battle against unwanted calls, and we won't stop."

"While all carriers compete fiercely in the marketplace, we all agree that the industry-wide plague of robocalls and scammers must be tackled arm-in-arm with other carriers as we put the latest technology to work to help protect our customers," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "STIR/SHAKEN is one tool among many that Sprint is utilizing in a multi-year anti-robocalling development program to improve our customers' experience."

T-Mobile was first to announce readiness for the FCC-recommended STIR/SHAKEN standards in November 2018 and first in the wireless industry to implement STIR/SHAKEN when it launched Caller Verified on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in January 2019. T-Mobile leads the industry in STIR/SHAKEN implementation and now works across four networks: Comcast Xfinity Voice home phone service, AT&T Wireless, Inteliquent and Sprint. As more network providers across the industry implement the standards and more device providers participate, more calls will be verified over time, keeping consumers better protected.

As part of today's news, T-Mobile also announced that Caller Verified is now operable across 23 smartphones, with more coming soon. Customers with these devices and the latest software update will automatically see "Caller Verified" on their screens for non-spoofed calls from the T-Mobile and Sprint networks.

The FCC has recommended STIR/SHAKEN standards to digitally ensure that a call is in fact from the number displayed on Caller ID. The acronym stands for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN). STIR/SHAKEN, along with other tools such as the use of reasonable analytics, is key to the battle against unwanted robocalls and fraud.

