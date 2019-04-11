Sprint Reports Net Additions of 273,000 in Fiscal Q2

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. –– Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported results for the fiscal year 2019 second quarter, including stability in postpaid wireless service revenue and continued growth in postpaid net additions. The company also reported a net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion.

"I am proud of the resiliency of the Sprint team as they work to deliver results in a challenging environment," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "However, I remain convinced that merging with T-Mobile and building one of the world’s most advanced 5G networks is the best outcome for all consumers, employees, and shareholders."

Stable Postpaid Wireless Service Revenue and Continued Focus on Costs Sprint has focused on growing its relationship with customers by promoting its feature-rich Unlimited Plusand Unlimited Premium rate plans and selling additional devices and value-added services. This strategy delivered postpaid net additions of 273,000 driven by growth in data devices and partially offset by postpaid phone customer losses. Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion was relatively flat sequentially and year-over-year, as the company works to stabilize postpaid ARPA and average postpaid accounts.

Total wireless service revenue of $5.0 billion was negatively impacted by lower Lifeline revenue as a result of estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments for subsidies claimed contrary to Sprint's usage policy and the continued amortization of prepaid contract balances as a result of adopting the new revenue standard last year. Excluding these impacts, total wireless service revenue was relatively stable sequentially and year-over-year.

Net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion were also negatively impacted by the aforementioned estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S)