Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

South Korean telcos call truce on 5G subsidies

News Analysis Robert Clark 2/21/2020
Comment (0)

After a brutal initial bout of 5G competition, South Korea's three carriers have called a truce on subsidies.

SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus have jointly agreed to "halt excessive competition" in selling new 5G devices.

Between them they've reportedly spent around 2 trillion won ($1.2 billion) on 5G marketing since launching last April, subsidizing up to 90% of the price of high-end devices like the Galaxy S10 and LG V50 Thinq.

"To prevent user inconveniences and confusion, we have agreed to enhance the pre-order structure for newly-released mobiles," they said in a joint statement. They've agreed to set a one-week pre-order period and to not disclose any sales incentives or commissions during the period.

The imminent debut of the Galaxy S20 series seems to be one factor in the pause in hostilities. The other is the financial bleeding.

The cost of 5G – both marketing spend and capex – weighs heavily on the results of all three telcos released earlier this month.

For SK Telecom, revenues dipped 2.5% for the full year and even in the last quarter, just as its 5G base was starting to scale, contracted 0.2%. The 5G rollout was a prime factor in the 7.6% slide in operating income. (See KT's 5G Splurge Hits Profits in 2019.)

Rival KT reported an equally anemic 0.2% lift in Q4 wireless service revenue, despite the addition of 1.4 million 5G customers. Operating income was down 52% for the quarter and 8.8% for the full year, with capex, two-thirds of which was allocated to 5G, 65% higher.

LG Uplus reported a 7.4% fall in operating profit despite a 5.6% bump in sales. It too attributed the weaker result to its 5G spend, with capex up 87% and marketing expense 8.6% higher.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

But this is all familiar turf for South Korean telcos. For whatever reason, they are addicted to price wars. In 2013, they were all suspended for up to 90 days because of excessive subsidies – just as they were in 2002 and 2004.

In this latest instance, the regulator read the riot act to them following the launch of 5G, specifically warning them against illegal handset subsidies and rebates.

But it's no surprise to learn that some customers who bought the LG V50 received subsidies of KRW600,000 ($495), while LG Uplus and SK Telecom got into a bidding war over the Samsung S10, with SKT eventually offering up to KRW546,000 ($450) in benefits.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Multi-Vendor Automation for Established IP Networks: A Telefónica Case Study
Chromatic Dispersion in 10Gb/s DWDM Systems
Network Slicing and 5G Future Shock
Building the modern 5G network requires the use of modern digital solutions
Beyond Mobile Network Sharing: Regulatory Challenges in Dense Urban Areas
Fiber in 5G Networks
5G Core: 5G System Architecture Poster
SD-WAN Security Services: Implementation, Integration & Impacts
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE