& cplSiteName &
Video

Source Photonics Demos 400G & 5G Products at OFC 2019

3/11/2019
50%
50%
Manish Mehta, Source Photonics' EVP of PLM, talks about the company's product offerings for cloud, telecom and enterprise operators and OEMs. He describes how its latest 400G-ER8, 400G-LR8 and 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD solutions, as well as its 100G-FR and 50G-ER QSFP28 solutions, will enable high-speed data connectivity and low latency in the cloud and 5G networks.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics