Meteoric demand for low-priced smartphones – Omdia report

The low-end price segment for smartphones has experienced the fastest growth compared to midrange, high-end and other price points for the devices, according to Omdia.

Kelsey Ziser, Senior Editor

June 21, 2024

3 Min Read
A woman takes a photo on her smartphone at MWC
(Source: GSMA)

Smartphone customers are flocking to the low-end price segment of the devices, according to analysts with Omdia.

The low-end price segment for smartphones has experienced the fastest growth compared to midrange, high-end and other price points for the devices, according to the Omdia Smartphone Model Market Tracker.

Shipment of low-end priced smartphones – under $150 – increased by 30 million year-over-year, from 90 million in Q1 2023 to 120 million in Q1 2024, an uptick of 33%. Demand for ultra-low-cost smartphones, priced at $90 or less, increased 87% year-over-year, up from 18 million in Q1 2023 to 34 million in Q1 2024.

Graph

(Source: Omdia) Year-over-year smartphone shipments change by price segment

This shift comes in large part from mid-end smartphone buyers, who choose smartphones between $151 to $600, upgrading or downgrading their phones. Demand for mid-end smartphones dropped 2 million, from 109 million shipments in Q1 2023 to 107 million shipments in Q1 2024.

Fortunately for the budget-conscious buyer, there are quite a few solid smartphone options available for under $500. The Verge ranks the Google Pixel 6A, coming in at around $310, as the best phone under $400 due to its 12-megapixel standard wide camera and its battery performance.

Coinciding with a rise in shipments of low-end priced smartphones is a global reduction in the average advertised pricing for mobile phones. In 2024, mobile phone prices have experienced decreases ranging from 0.3% to -2.0%, according to IDC. Prices declined the most in the US at 3.8%, followed by Canada and Latin America, both with a 2.6% decline.

In addition, the smartphone replacement cycle is shorter in emerging markets compared to developed ones.

"This is due to the poor performance and shorter security and OS support period of cheap smartphones," said Aaron West, Senior Analyst in Omdia's Smartphone group, in a statement.

Also, a small segment of smartphone customers want to keep up with the Joneses on an annual basis. "T-Mobile suggested that roughly 10% of its customers consider having a new phone every year a 'major priority,'" reported Light Reading's Mike Dano.

The high-end segment of phones priced over $600 has also grown, up by 3 million shipments in Q1 2024 (total of 73 million) from Q1 2023 (70 million), said Omdia.

Graph

(Source: Omdia) Smartphone shipment shares by price tier.

One example of high-end smartphone growth is the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, starting at $799.99, which shipped 14.3 million devices in Q1 2024 after its Jan. 24 launch. This comes at a 30% increase in comparison to the S23 – last year, the S23 series shipped 11.8 million units in Q1 2023.

"This trend indicates that more consumers are opting for the Pro or Ultra versions of new releases over the baseline iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24 phone models," explained Omdia. The iPhone 15 Pro Max had 11.5 million shipments in Q1 of this year.

"All this points to an increasingly divided smartphone market between low-end consumers, primarily in emerging markets and premium smartphone consumers in developed markets," said Omdia.

Samsung is the leading smartphone provider as of Q1 2024 with about 21% market share, followed by Apple with 17% market share, according to IDC.

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Ziser

Kelsey Ziser

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Ziser
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-16 mission blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida
Satellite
Comcast teams with Starlink to connect business customersComcast teams with Starlink to connect business customers
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 21, 2024
1 Min Read
A woman takes a photo on her smartphone at MWC
Smartphones & Devices
Meteoric demand for low-priced smartphones – Omdia reportMeteoric demand for low-priced smartphones – Omdia report
byKelsey Ziser
Jun 21, 2024
3 Min Read
Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes
Cable Technology
Fueled by network upgrades, cable outside plant spending to peak in 2027 – Dell'OroFueled by network upgrades, cable outside plant spending to peak in 2027 – Dell'Oro
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 21, 2024
3 Min Read
Red landline phone receivers hanging
Mobile Core
Will US Mobile succeed where Google Fi failed?Will US Mobile succeed where Google Fi failed?
byMike Dano
Jun 21, 2024
5 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'