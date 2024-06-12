Eurobites: Germany sees revival in smartphone shipments
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTN, Huawei combine on 5.5G; du launches hyperscale cloud services with Oracle; Telent upgrades Bristol University's network.
June 12, 2024
Germany's smartphone shipments grew 13% year-over-year in the first quarter of this year, the increase ending an eight-quarter run of year-over-year declines. This is according to new figures from Counterpoint Research, which found that Samsung was the key driver of the turnaround, largely thanks to the introduction of its Galaxy S24 series. Google also did well, with Q1 shipments more than doubling and its older-model Pixel 7 series devices holding their own. By contrast, Chinese vendor OPPO found the going tough, with patent issues putting the brakes on its business – though recent agreements with Nokia could pave the way for a comeback, says Counterpoint.
MTN and Huawei are planning to work together on what the Chinese giant calls Net5.5G. The two companies have agreed to jointly promote the large-scale application of what they see as the key capabilities of Net5.5G, such as 400GE, segment routing IPv6 (SRv6) and network slicing.
UAE operator du is to launch hyperscale cloud services and what it calls "sovereign AI services" for the UAE government through a partnership with Oracle, specifically Oracle's Alloy cloud infrastructure platform. Using Alloy, du says it can offer its customers more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services together with its own cloud services and applications, which will be run from du's own data center.
UK-based Telent has landed the contract to upgrade Bristol University's wireless network, using a setup based on Juniper Networks' Mist AI tech. According to Telent, once complete it will be one of the largest education networks outside North America, with the capacity to support more than 300,000 devices. Telent will also upgrade the university's core network and infrastructure that connects buildings across multiple campus locations. Juniper's Mist uses a combination of AI, machine learning and data science techniques to improve the user experience and simplify operations across the network.
Wayve, the UK startup specializing in AI-assisted self-driving technology, lost £41.1 million (US$52.4 million) in its latest financial year, City AM reports. In May, Wayve announced that it had attracted $1.05 billion in funding from SoftBank, Nvidia and Microsoft to develop the next generation of self-driving vehicles.
UK altnet Truespeed has extended its full-fiber footprint to more than 100,000 premises across southwest England, signing up in excess of 21,000 paying customers. Truespeed began life in 2014 and since 2017 has been backed by Aviva Investors.
