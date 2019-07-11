& cplSiteName &

Verizon Folding Smart City Unit Into Business Group, Ingram to Depart

Mike Dano
7/10/2019
50%
50%

Verizon is moving its smart city efforts into its "public sector" division, which is part of the operator's new Verizon Business Group. As part of that move, Verizon's VP of Smart Communities, Mrinalini (Lani) Ingram, is leaving the company in September.

Verizon's smart city operation "really belongs fully integrated now into that model," Ingram told Light Reading in explaining what she said was her decision to fold her efforts into the operator's new public sector division. "Honestly I think people are pretty excited about it now."

Ingram -- who has served as the public face of Verizon's smart city strategy -- explained that she joined Verizon roughly three years ago to help develop the operator's smart city business. To get the effort off the ground she oversaw Verizon's purchase of several related companies including Sensity in 2016. And to fully flesh out the operation, Ingram ran the business as a separate corporate entity within Verizon, where her official title when dealing with cities was CEO and president of Verizon Smart Communities.

Ingram explained that doing so allowed her to move more quickly and to innovate outside of Verizon's massive corporate structure. Importantly, that role allowed Ingram to spearhead the public-private partnership model that Verizon has employed in Boston, Sacramento and elsewhere that gives the operator access to key city rights of way for network deployments. Cities, in turn, get free public WiFi and other bonuses.

But Verizon late last year announced that it would restructure its operations to replace its aging wireless/wireline corporate division with a new consumer/business split that essentially allows the operator to bundle all of its products together into packages aimed at either regular consumers or business users and enterprises. Verizon's smart city operation will now sit inside the public sector division within its Business Group, alongside Verizon's wholesale, small business and enterprise efforts.

Verizon instituted its new 'Verizon 2.0' corporate structure in April. Source: Verizon
Verizon instituted its new "Verizon 2.0" corporate structure in April.
Source: Verizon

Ingram said that she had completed most of her goals at Verizon, and she is now ready to leave the smart city operation within Verizon's new corporate structure. She said she will move back to California, where she has family, to look for other, similar opportunities.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows