& cplSiteName &

Ruckus Introduces SmartZone Network Controllers

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/27/2018
50%
50%

SINGAPORE -- Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced the availability of SmartZone network controllers--newly enhanced versions of its SmartZone WLAN controllers--powered by the latest release of its SmartZoneOS software. SmartZoneOS 5 transforms the industry's most scalable WLAN controllers into a comprehensive single network element to control and manage both Ruckus access points (APs) and switches. The new SmartZone network controller family includes physical and virtual appliances designed for managed service providers, operators and medium to large enterprises.

First introduced in 2015, SmartZoneOS-powered controllers combine scalability, tiered multi-tenancy, architectural flexibility and extensive APIs into a single centrally-managed element. These capabilities enable managed service providers to implement complex, multi-tier and as-a-service business models using their own management applications. They also allow operators to manage subscriber data traffic on a massive scale, while integrating traffic flows and network data into existing network architecture. SmartZone network controllers further enable enterprises to simplify network management through consolidation and use of built-in troubleshooting and analytics tools. SmartZone products have been deployed in thousands of enterprises and in more than 200 service provider networks on five continents.

"Whether you're an operator, managed service provider or sophisticated enterprise IT organization, you need the ability to customize your network to meet specific business and technical requirements," said Greg Beach, vice president of wireless products, Ruckus Networks. "Ruckus has embraced simplification through an 'open' approach to networking that acknowledges our customers' and partners' desire to build their own best-in-class architectures and gives them the tools to do so with relative ease."

Ruckus Network

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
How Netflix May Finally Meet Its Waterloo
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 6/25/2018
Telco Job Prospects Go From Bad to Worse
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/22/2018
Larry Ellison Laughed at the Cloud, Now the Cloud Is Laughing Back
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/20/2018
5G Transport – Where Do We Start?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/21/2018
In Search of 5G's Rationale
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/22/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Posture Changes Everything Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives