Petra Picks CommScope for Smart Streetlight Network

HICKORY, N.C. -- CommScope (which recently acquired ARRIS) today announced Petra Systems, a leading global technology provider delivering remotely managed networks for Smart City infrastructure, has selected the CommScope Managed Public Networks with Ruckus Wireless (also part of CommScope) Wi-Fi systems for its Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution. The Petra portfolio for smart cities provides municipalities, utilities and transportation authorities with robust streetlight-based IoT networking they can use to manage high-efficiency adaptive street lighting, add solar power generation, and offer Wi-Fi internet access.

Petra Systems' selection of CommScope's Managed Public Networks demonstrates CommScope's increasing traction in the growing market for smart city services. Smart city initiatives are on the rise, having reached $80 billion in 2016 and expecting to grow to $135 billion by 2021, according to IDC.

CommScope's Managed Public Networks provide Petra Systems with all the hardware, services and network management they need for their Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution's IoT backbone, mobile data offload and Wi-Fi connectivity. Featuring full data center hosting, network analytics and Network Operations Center (NOC) support, CommScope Managed Public Networks delivers throughput and uptime guarantees, seamless authentication and billing synchronization for Petra Systems.

The CommScope solution also includes wireless access points (AP) by Ruckus, wireless access gateways deployed in carrier-grade data centers, and virtual private network infrastructure for secure connections.

By incorporating CommScope Managed Public Networks' fast, reliable, secure connectivity, unlimited scaling across municipality areas of interest, and detailed performance analytics, the Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution supports cities to increase their efficiency all around. This includes helping cities reduce municipal lighting operating costs, increase renewable energy generation and create new profitable, carrier-grade communication opportunities for data services, mobile data offload and Wi-Fi connectivity.

