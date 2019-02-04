& cplSiteName &
Monaco Telecom & Huawei Collaborate on 5G & IoT for Monaco Smart Nation

4/2/2019
Monaco Telecom has great 5G ambitions for the principality of Monaco. CEO Martin Péronnet shares their vision to make lives easier, more connected and efficient through technology and the Smart Nation initiative.
