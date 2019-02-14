MetTel Powers IoT-Connected Fleet in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- The city of Phoenix entered into an agreement for MetTel, a communications and digital transformation leader, to provide services with fleet management automation technology which began in July.

The contract calls for MetTel to provide automated vehicle location services, such as advanced location-based services, dispatch automation and monitoring vehicle diagnostics and driver safety data for advanced business decisions as well as other operations support efficiencies and processes. The project will initially focus on telematics hardware and software solutions for tracking vehicles and obtaining essential data for maintenance, routing and customer inquiries for the Phoenix Public Works and Water departments. MetTel will be responsible for collecting and maintaining data required for the continuity of operations for thousands of city vehicles.

Another major transformation focus for the city is to enable more efficient, cost-effective and safe delivery of all-important water resources to residents and facilities. MetTel’s IoT Fleet Management technology connects the Water Department vehicles. By connecting and gaining visibility into the mobile workforce information, the city is able to combine real-time information with current business intelligence systems to derive insights on their operations. Insights like fuel usage, proof of service or delivery and driver safety management are key areas of the Water department focus. Gains in efficiency and proactive management results provide invaluable intelligence to water management when optimizing the fleet and workforce, ensuring maximum utilization for citizen services.

Phoenix is the nation's fifth largest city, with more than 1.6 million citizens spread over 540 square miles. The city produces an average of 270 million gallons of tap water daily, and treats more than 135 million gallons of wastewater daily. The city collects garbage, recycling and yard waste from over 400,000 residential accounts. The city’s goal is to divert 40 percent of its waste stream by 2020 leading ultimately to zero waste by 2050.

This project underscores the need of major US cities to digitally transform their core operations with technology that affords greater scale, agility and efficiency. MetTel’s Fleet Management automation harnesses connected vehicles, mobile devices, mobile network connectivity and applications all rolled into an integrated package that accelerates workflow through mobile workforce management and field service automation.

MetTel has revived interest in telematics technology, which enables organizations to send, receive, retrieve, and store information about vehicles, telecommunication devices, and employees, both local and remote. Through MetTel's ubiquitous mobile connectivity – with access to carriers in over 170 countries -- and its intelligent communications management platform, which enables teams to track costs, inventory, maintenance, advanced offerings (video, travel) and more, the telematics process is being digitally transformed to take advantage of an IoT connected world.

