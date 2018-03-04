& cplSiteName &

LinkNYC Pilots Real-Time Sharing of Bus Data

BROOKLYN -- The New York City Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT), LinkNYC and City Council Member Brad Lander announced today the launch of a bus time arrival pilot program across 29 Links in Brooklyn City Council District 39. Using bus time data, arrival information for buses within a short walking distance of Links will be broadcast on the 55-inch digital displays on the sides of Link kiosks. LinkNYC will launch bus arrival time network-wide throughout all five boroughs in the coming weeks.

“From voter registration to healthcare enrollment, and now with real-time bus information on Brooklyn kiosks, LinkNYC has once again proven to be more than just fast and free Wi-Fi,” said Samir Saini, Commissioner of the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications. “I am proud to be a part of this expansive initiative where we can leverage technology to enhance public services—this is what keeps New York City on the leading edge of urban innovation. We thank Council Member Lander for working with us and look forward to expanding this service to bring value to New Yorkers in all five boroughs.”

“We thank Council Member Lander for his advocacy around the need for real-time bus information on Links, which we will roll out network-wide in the coming weeks,” said Jen Hensley, President of Link. “LinkNYC isn’t just the world’s largest, fastest free Wi-Fi network, it’s a platform to make life in New York City easier through delivering relevant local content and information.”

“I want to thank LinkNYC and the New York City Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT) for their openness to using the City’s technology and resources to rapidly expand access to real-time bus arrival information, citywide,” says Council Member Brad Lander. “The ‘real-time passenger information’ (RTPI) bus clocks we’ve installed in our district and across the City prove that knowing when the next bus is coming is a real quality-of-life improvement for NYC’s bus riders. Now, thanks to LinkNYC and DoITT, riders will have access to that information on thousands of LinkNYC consoles along bus routes citywide, within just a couple of weeks.”

LinkNYC is the first-of-its-kind communications network replacing the city’s payphones to build the world’s fastest and largest free public Wi-Fi network. Since Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the public launch of LinkNYC in early 2016, more than 1,700 Links are installed across all five boroughs, with thousands more set to be deployed over the next few years.

LinkNYC

