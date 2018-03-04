Everything's Up to Date in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY -- What do you get when you put a bunch of smart people together to talk about smart cities? Hydrographs that illustrate flood mitigation and spell out university letters, streetlights that deliver WiFi, on-demand electric cabs, connected bike lights and more.

Throw in a Kansas City backdrop and you've also got 51 of the smartest blocks in the country and a jazzy night life.

For Light Reading's serious coverage of the event, check out:

For a visual tour, click on the image below to start the smart cities slideshow.

51 Blocks Kansas City lays claim to having 51 of the smartest blocks in the country. That includes connected streetlights with WiFi provided by Sprint and video sensors powered by Sensity, now owned by Verizon.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Light Reading