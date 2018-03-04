Everything's Up to Date in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY -- What do you get when you put a bunch of smart people together to talk about smart cities? Hydrographs that illustrate flood mitigation and spell out university letters, streetlights that deliver WiFi, on-demand electric cabs, connected bike lights and more.
Throw in a Kansas City backdrop and you've also got 51 of the smartest blocks in the country and a jazzy night life.
For Light Reading's serious coverage of the event, check out:
