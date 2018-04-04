Eurobites: Telecom Italia Plans to Thwart Elliott Plot

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telia Sweden CEO resigns; new boss at Liquid Telecom; Viavi displays the Cobham effect; smart city developments.
The power struggle at Telecom Italia (TIM) shows no sign of abating, with the operator saying it will do whatever it takes to block activist investor Elliott from proposing its own list of directors at TIM's next shareholders' meeting, according to Bloomberg. Elliott, which is battling French conglomerate Vivendi , the operator's biggest single shareholder, for control of the Italian incumbent, issued its ten-strong list of candidates on Monday. (See Telecom Italia Molders as Shareholders Feud.)
Hélène Barnekow has resigned as EVP and CEO of Telia Sweden after four years with the Telia group. Johan Dennelind, overall president and CEO of Telia Company , will temporarily assume the role of CEO of Telia Sweden until a permanent replacement for Barnekow is found.
Meanwhile, on the hiring front, Liquid Telecom South Africa has named Reshaad Sha as its new CEO. Sha most recently served as CEO of SqwidNet, an open access IoT network operator, though his resume also includes stints at Cisco and LogicaCMG. Sha replaces Kyle Whitehill, who left the company last month.
Viavi Solutions Inc. is already making the most of its recent acquisition of Cobham Wireless by announcing RANtoCore, a test suite that validates mobile network performance from the radio access to the core. The product, the first offering that combines Viavi and Cobham capabilities, combines the TM500, a Viavi product that simulates connected devices to stress-test the impact of RAN traffic on the core network, and Cobham's TeraVM, which is designed to test and validate VNFs and the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) "by providing scalable real-world application, secure RAN and cybersecurity attack emulation." (See Viavi Splashes $455M on Cobham's T&M Unit.)
Actility , a specialist in low-power, wide-area (LPWA) networks, has teamed up with Öresundskraft, a Swedish energy company and fiber network operator, to deploy a LoRaWAN IoT network within Helsingborg's Open City Hub. The hub, funded by Helsingborg's municipal authority, acts as an open access, commercially neutral IoT network available to all companies or consumers in the city.
Germany's ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) wants everyone to know that its FSP 150 ProNID range of network edge devices now features zero-touch provisioning, an automated deployment capability that is intended to accelerate new service activation and, of course, save on those pesky human labor costs.
The business arm of UK broadband provider TalkTalk is to participate in a trial of Gfast, the copper-boosting technology, through its "Wholesale and Partner" customers. TalkTalk reckons it can boost fiber-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) performance to 330 Mbit/s through the use of Gfast.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd has set up OpenLab Moscow, which the Chinese vendor describes as a laboratory and showroom that allows engineers, partners and customers to test out new technological offerings, with the emphasis on "smart city" applications.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.