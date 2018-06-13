& cplSiteName &

AT&T & City of San Jose Form Smart Cities Public-Private Partnership

6/15/2018
SAN JOSE -- AT&T and the City of San Jose, Calif., are teaming up in a public-private partnership that – with AT&T's Internet of Things (IoT) technology – will foster the creation of a Smart City and bolster San Jose's place as the most innovative City in the heart of Silicon Valley.

In April, AT&T and the City of San Jose announced a strategic collaboration for the deployment of small cells. Furthering that relationship, we'll be deploying an extensive network of small cells to enhance existing voice and data capacity – all while laying the foundation for standards-based, mobile 5G services that AT&T expects to begin introducing in the city in the first half of 2019.

"Upgrading San Jose's broadband infrastructure is key to building a smarter city, advancing our long term economic competitiveness, and connecting residents who lack access to affordable, high-quality internet service," said Mayor Sam Liccardo. "We're excited that San Jose residents will soon be able to take advantage of AT&T's enhanced network and look forward to continuing our partnership with AT&T to lay the foundation for next generation connectivity."

AT&T and San Jose plan to engage in a pilot to trial a multitude of AT&T Smart Cities solutions, that may include LED Smart Lighting, public Wi-Fi, AT&T Digital Infrastructure and Structure Monitoring. As the leader in Smart Cities since 2015, we know the benefits innovative solutions have on a community.

"Cities are often tasked with finding solutions to issues like traffic jams, energy consumption, public safety, and many others," said Michael Zeto, VP of AT&T IoT and General Manager of Smart Cities. "San Jose and AT&T are exploring how a Smart Cities environment will put residents first by solving challenges that are most important to them."

We also expect small cell technology to help fortify the FirstNet public safety communications network by adding more capacity for first responders where it's needed most. This, coupled with 5G technology and Smart Cities solutions, plus existing AT&T Fiber ultra-fast Internet service, will help create a safer, more efficient, and sustainable community.

This type of public-private partnership is an example of a long-term, model lease agreement that will deliver digital advancements for the City and its citizens. We're talking to many cities and municipalities across the country about the importance of taking a holistic view to understand the needs and solutions we can help deliver.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

