Smart Axiata introduces contactless premium FWA service with Huawei FWA Suite

The number of Fixed Wireless Access users of Smart Axiata in Cambodia has increased significantly, total registered subscribers has exceeded 100K+ in 2021 and the FWA service is available in 20+ provinces in Cambodia. What's the key to FWA growing so fast? One of the contributing factors to this success is the FWA Suite from Huawei, the industry’s first intelligent solution that enables end-to-end (E2E) automatic FWA service provision.

COVID-19 pandemic increases demand dramatically for home broadband connectivity which helps people continue to work seamlessly from home or learn online and remain connected to the outside world. Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout faces multiple roadblocks during lockdowns In Cambodia, Smart Axiata offered [email protected] that leverages FWA technology, allowing customers to obtain the benefits of home Wi-Fi without the expense and inconvenience of installing Internet lines.

In order to provide FWA service quickly, Smart Axiata and Huawei jointly innovate and use FWA Suite to facilitate home broadband service provision. FWA Suite solution, enables end-to-end (E2E) automatic FWA service provision, provides reliable pre-evaluation for wireless throughput & coverage and post-evaluation for proactive user experience management to reduce churn rates.

FWA Suite makes zero-touch FWA service provision possible. To strengthen customer relationships and respond to lockdowns and movement restrictions in Cambodia, Smart Axiata developed SmartNas™ mobile application to provide customers online FWA application. SmartNas™ integrate real-time updated coverage and throughput map results from FWA Suite. When Users in Cambodia want to apply FWA services, they just input their home address on SmartNas™, and the system give timely feedback for suitable data package and CPE type. After users entered address information and finished payment online, then CPE will be expressed to home, and users can plug-and-play to enjoy FWA service conveniently. The E2E automatic FWA service provision offers an added level of safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

FWA Suite empowers Smart Axiata to provide ultimate FWA experience. Wireless channels change dynamically. Routine network optimization is required to guarantee user experience, but for traditional way of optimization, for example drive testing, it doesn't actually help much to assess FWA network, because FWA user is normally fixed. By using intelligent algorithm, FWA Suite builds an intelligent decision model for network parameters adjustment based on continuous learning for massive network data, it can keep on iteratively parameters adjustment until the settings converge to enable the best user experience for specific scenario. The network performance is maximized and user experience is improved greatly. During Smart Axiata’s initial test and trials in the capital city of Phnom Penh, we have seen it improving network experience by more than 12%. This whole process of iterative optimization for the whole city took only 7 days to complete, which is far lower than any other traditional optimization method.To date, the FWA Suite has been commercially deployed in more than 80 networks in 35 countries worldwide.

Looking ahead, FWA increases the inclusiveness of broadband connections, Smart Axiata plan to leverage FWA to enhance the digital economy to provide products and services that elevate Cambodia’s Digital Economy and e-government agenda, use the power of communications to make a better world.