Siklu to Offer Portfolio of Terragraph-Based Products

SAN JOSE -- Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology for Gigabit Wireless Access, Smart City and security networks announced today a plan to accelerate the introduction of Siklu Terragraph products. The Siklu Terragraph family is being announced at Facebook's TIP Summit '19, in Amsterdam. Terragraph is a gigabit wireless technology designed by Facebook.

Siklu, with more than 80,000 mmWave units sold and more than 225 Smart City deployments, is recognized as the most experienced mmWave vendor in the rapidly-growing Gigabit Wireless Access sector. Siklu's Terragraph product line represents the company's third-generation of 60GHz multipoint solutions. Coupled with their extensive line of point-to-point E-Band (70/80GHz) and 60GHz point-to-point and multipoint products, Siklu also offers a complete line of advanced software applications for planning, designing, deploying, and operating extensive Fixed 5G and Smart City mmWave networks.

"We are excited about bringing to the TG ecosystem our wealth of experience in building and deploying large-scale mmWave networks," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "This announcement represents a substantial acceleration of the introduction of our TG, 60GHz Fixed 5G systems and brings Gigabit-speed connectivity to data-impoverished communities across the globe."

With this accelerated plan, Siklu expects to be in initial field trials in Q1 and commercial deployments in by mid-year 2020, continuing its leadership in Fixed 5G mmWave with the largest portfolio of solutions on the market.

Siklu