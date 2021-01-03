Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call?

It's not often that an increase in meetings is a measurement of progress – but in the era of a global public health crisis, Zoom's average daily meeting participants swelled 30x between December 2019 and April 2020 to average 300 million users. The Lumen network was right there, helping to support this increased demand with the Lumen platform. Lumen readily responded to the rise in web traffic as the global workforce moved to work-from-home scenarios.

With the exponential growth of work from anywhere, Lumen and Zoom knew they could help remote workers remain productive and effective and help businesses function optimally. Both companies were already taking on new customers as IT organizations worked quickly to support work-from-home services during the pandemic while still providing quality service to their customers.

In November 2020, the companies launched Zoom delivered by Lumen with Zoom Meetings capability. Today, we are launching our latest capability within Zoom delivered by Lumen: Zoom Phone.

Zoom Phone is rich with features. It is a cloud phone system that allows coworkers to talk and interact in new ways, keeping businesses moving. Zoom Phone gives customers the ability to migrate on-premises calling systems to a more scalable and reliable cloud platform which also includes Zoom Meetings, Chat, Rooms and Webinar capabilities. Simply put, Zoom Phone is the perfect solution to make sure you can talk to your colleagues from Napa to Nairobi with the same ease.

Why move to Zoom Phone delivered by Lumen? Because we understand that leading software technologies benefit from a great support model and secure, reliable network delivery to help maximize ROI. Lumen provides confidence to decision makers and IT organizations by sharing our considerable expertise in designing and implementing collaboration solutions around the world and across businesses. Dedicated post-sales support helps ease our client's administrative burdens. Advanced reporting and analytics help provide insight into usage and user adoption. The Lumen platform delivers a trusted user experience because we leverage our expansive global low-latency network designed to support critical business applications like Zoom.

This delivery combination helps companies to stay productive and agile. It also helps them support their customers and growth initiatives through faster and more cost-effective access to advanced technological features and capabilities.

There is a reason Lumen received the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Zoom Partner Connect Summit – our leading technology platforms, robust network, and dedicated customer service are always there to provide an enhanced customer experience.

We are ready for you to join our Zoom Phone delivered by the Lumen team. This is a call you won't want to miss.

— Craig Richter, Senior Director of Product Management, Lumen