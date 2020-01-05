Ziply Fiber wraps $1.35B deal for Frontier northwest US operations

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Ziply Fiber today finalized its acquisition of the northwest operations of Frontier Communications in a $1.35 billion transaction funded from the $2.004 billion the company raised for the purchase and a half-billion dollars of network and service improvements. The closing means that the nearly 500,000 residential and business internet, phone and/or TV subscribers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana will become Ziply Fiber customers today and that network improvements will begin immediately.

As part of its $500 million additional investment commitment into improving its network and service in all four states, Ziply Fiber's top priority is expanding the capacity of its core and aggregation networks to benefit all customers. The company also is kicking off the first set in a large series of projects in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana aimed at helping improve the connected lives of its residential, small business and enterprise customers.

Many of these improvements are designed to help the entire network perform better while more and more people across the region work from home and engage with their schools, community groups, friends, customers, business partners and workforces primarily online.

Ziply Fiber is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber's executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.

