Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Zendesk takes private road with $10.2B deal

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 6/27/2022
Comment (0)

Software-as-a-Service player Zendesk, which specializes in customer support and sales software, will no longer be a listed company.

The company, which has seen its share price plummet by nearly 50% since the start of the month, has entered a "definitive agreement" with private equity firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman to sell up.

The deal values the company at $10.2 billion, with Zendesk shareholders receiving $77.50 per share in cash – a 34% premium over Zendesk's closing stock price on June 23 – once the transaction closes.

Private equity firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman agree on acquisition of SaaS player Zendesk. (Source: tofino/Alamy Stock Photo)
Private equity firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman agree on acquisition of SaaS player Zendesk.
(Source: tofino/Alamy Stock Photo)

The deal's value is well down on an offer made by a consortium of private equity firms in February, which valued the company at around $17 billion ($127-$132 per share). Zendesk's board of directors – surely kicking themselves now – booted that offer.

"The non-binding proposal significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders," bristled the board at the time.

Time for a rethink

Fast forward four months and the boardroom mood music has clearly changed.

Carl Bass, lead independent director at Zendesk, said a "range of factors" was considered before accepting the new offer, which tellingly included "current and anticipated market conditions, business momentum and long-term outlook."

Bass added that the board, after "working constructively with major shareholders," concluded that the transaction was the best way forward.

No doubt this included discussions with activist investor JANA Partners, which was not overly impressed when Zendesk's top brass knocked back the $17 billion bid. Only days after the rejection, JANA gave notice to the board it would seek to nominate four directors.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the bid from Permira and Hellman & Friedman. The board was probably chastened after financial markets took a dim view of Zendesk's strategic review, published June 9, which concluded that it was in the company's best interests to continue as an independent, public entity.

Zendesk CEO and founder Mikkel Svane described the $10.2 billion sale as a "new chapter," and that with Hellman & Friedman and Permira's support "we'll continue to execute on our long-term strategy with our customers as our top priority."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE