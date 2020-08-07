Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

WISPA announces in-person trade show in Vegas in October

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/8/2020
Comment (0)

ST. CLOUD, Florida – The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) has opened registration for its WISPAPALOOZA 2020 convention, to be held in Las Vegas, NV, at the exciting new Caesars Forum. The annual four-day event, this year from October 19-22, 2020, has been revamped, too, bringing the vibrant WISP ecosystem together to celebrate their successes; see the latest in hardware, software and services; participate in in-depth panel discussions; get opportunities for self-advancement and new skills; receive regulatory and technical updates; and just generally have fun.

Located right in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip, the 550,000 square foot Caesars Forum features 300,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world. The unique location will help WISPA bring together over 2,500 individual attendees and 190 exhibitors in a new space that will be sure to wow all.

Hotel accommodations have experienced a complete makeover, too. Instead of being in a single location, WISPAPALOOZA 2020 offers three terrific options – with the Flamingo, Harrah's, and the LINQ hotels now part of WISPA's preferential room block rates. Each hotel provides convenient, direct access to Caesars Forum and the Strip for conference attendees and exhibitors.

"This is a bigger, better, brighter show – period," said Trina Coffey, Vice President of Operations and Events for WISPA. "We've taken WISPAPALOOZA and put it straight in the heart of the Strip, in a new facility and hotel arrangement that simply shines. WISPAPALOOZA was already a great, yearly destination for the WISP industry, but having it at Caesars Forum makes it even more special for attendees and sponsors."

WISPA members receive special pricing perks and discounts for the event. WISPAPALOOZA 2020 sponsors, too, get specially designed sponsorship packages which allow for maximum visibility before, during, and after the event, providing an unparalleled opportunity to introduce new products, establish a marketplace presence, reinforce relationships with existing customers and discover new customers – all at a tremendous value.

"Industry growth all but demanded we move to Caesars Forum," said Coffey. "We know our members and attendees are going to enjoy this new experience – they've truly earned it. We can't wait to get there and get WISPAPALOOZA 2020 going!"

WISPA

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
5G Brings New Opportunities to Operators
COVID-19 and Corporate Strategies in the US and China: A Seismic Event Demanding Change and Action From Top Executives
Blue Planet 5G Automation
Converging and Automating 5G Networks
Laying the 5G Foundation with an Evolved Mobile Transport Network
New Packet Network Design for Transporting 5G Converged Traffic
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Red Hat OpenShift’s Road to the Network Edge
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE