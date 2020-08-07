WISPA announces in-person trade show in Vegas in October

ST. CLOUD, Florida – The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) has opened registration for its WISPAPALOOZA 2020 convention, to be held in Las Vegas, NV, at the exciting new Caesars Forum. The annual four-day event, this year from October 19-22, 2020, has been revamped, too, bringing the vibrant WISP ecosystem together to celebrate their successes; see the latest in hardware, software and services; participate in in-depth panel discussions; get opportunities for self-advancement and new skills; receive regulatory and technical updates; and just generally have fun.

Located right in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip, the 550,000 square foot Caesars Forum features 300,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world. The unique location will help WISPA bring together over 2,500 individual attendees and 190 exhibitors in a new space that will be sure to wow all.

Hotel accommodations have experienced a complete makeover, too. Instead of being in a single location, WISPAPALOOZA 2020 offers three terrific options – with the Flamingo, Harrah's, and the LINQ hotels now part of WISPA's preferential room block rates. Each hotel provides convenient, direct access to Caesars Forum and the Strip for conference attendees and exhibitors.

"This is a bigger, better, brighter show – period," said Trina Coffey, Vice President of Operations and Events for WISPA. "We've taken WISPAPALOOZA and put it straight in the heart of the Strip, in a new facility and hotel arrangement that simply shines. WISPAPALOOZA was already a great, yearly destination for the WISP industry, but having it at Caesars Forum makes it even more special for attendees and sponsors."

WISPA members receive special pricing perks and discounts for the event. WISPAPALOOZA 2020 sponsors, too, get specially designed sponsorship packages which allow for maximum visibility before, during, and after the event, providing an unparalleled opportunity to introduce new products, establish a marketplace presence, reinforce relationships with existing customers and discover new customers – all at a tremendous value.

"Industry growth all but demanded we move to Caesars Forum," said Coffey. "We know our members and attendees are going to enjoy this new experience – they've truly earned it. We can't wait to get there and get WISPAPALOOZA 2020 going!"

