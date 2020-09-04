Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Wireless equipment company JMA designs ventilator for COVID-19 battle

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/9/2020
Comment (0)

SYRACUSE, New York – JMA, the U.S. leader in 5G wireless technology and software-based communication systems, has formed PREVAIL NY, an LLC dedicated to the design and manufacture of an emergency, mechanical ventilation system. The plans for the device are available as a free, open-source design for manufacturers globally.

"Two weeks ago we heard the plea around the world for more ventilators," said Dave Jackson, president of transmission line systems at JMA. "We sat down to determine what we could do to help with our engineering talent and manufacturing capabilities. In only a week and a half, the team developed a manufacturable design that we call 'PREVAIL NY.'"

JMA led the joint effort that includes Dr. John Callahan, a physician of internal medicine, and Syracuse University. In preclinical testing, the system was able to provide and restore ventilation in acute respiratory distress syndrome-damaged lungs.

In addition to developing the open-source design, PREVAIL NY LLC estimates its immediate manufacturing capacity at hundreds of systems per week. Other manufacturers can sign up to download the free design specifications and components list at jmawireless.com to quickly scale production.

"The team is ready to jump-start manufacturing here in New York state, and devices can also be built at our facility in Bologna, Italy, for their local needs," said John Mezzalingua, CEO and founder of JMA, which formed PREVAIL NY LLC.

"This emergency ventilation system takes advantage of existing medical equipment and marries it to a unique mechanical apparatus," said Dr. Callahan. "I am excited about its familiarity to physicians around the world and that it has many of the same technical components that are common to existing ventilators. I am amazed by its creation in only 10 days."

PREVAIL NY is designed to augment the existing ventilator supply in the short term when no other traditional U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved ventilation options are available, providing key basic ventilation functions to relieve doctors of the need to make life-and-death decisions due to ventilator shortages.

The design supports rapid manufacturing by leveraging readily available parts such as motors, controllers and standard sheet metal capabilities meant for mass production. The approximate cost to produce is less than $500. It uses an FDA-approved manual resuscitator kit known as a bag valve mask or Ambu® bag, which hospitals carry in quantity. The system supports the low tidal volume ventilation strategy for acute respiratory distress syndrome, as used in patients with COVID-19. This device provides control of three key ventilation functions: respiratory rate (breaths per minute), tidal volume (how much air is delivered) and inspiratory/expiratory (inhale to exhale) ratio. The device is compatible with components that retain humidification and offer HEPA filtration.

PREVAIL NY stands for Pandemic Response Emergency Ventilation Assembled In Liverpool, New York.

The design has not yet been authorized for emergency use by the FDA or any other regulatory body. PREVAIL NY has submitted an initial application to the FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA) and will submit additional information and documentation in the coming days in the hopes of securing an EUA for the device.

JMA

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Engineering the 5G World – Design & Test Insights
Scalable Edge Deployments Made Fast and Easy
5 Steps Operators Can Take to Monetize 5G Infrastructure
Combine Edge and Private LTE to Deliver Next-Gen Services to End Customers
Modernize Network Architecture and Get Edge Ready with vBNG
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE