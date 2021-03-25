Windstream Enterprise adds business analytics to WE Connect customer portal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, today announced forward-thinking enhancements to its innovative WE Connect portal, delivering actionable business intelligence to customers.

The Insight Engine technology centralizes customer communications and hosted services into a sleek, intuitive dashboard. With an easy-to-use, widget-based architecture–that integrates with all OfficeSuite UC services and personalized Windstream Enterprise support–users can control advanced features and functionality anytime, anywhere, from any device.

"With the new OfficeSuite UC updates available in the WE Connect Insight Engine, customers are empowered with proactive and predictive business intelligence to make their business better, in addition to consultative recommendations from subject matter experts," said Mark Winer, senior director of digital experience at Windstream Enterprise.

The OfficeSuite UC Insight Engine has been added alongside the already established SD-WAN and Network Insights hosted in WE Connect. Together, these Insights allow Windstream Enterprise to deliver a superior digital experience.

"We are always looking for ways to further enhance our products and services to improve the customer experience. Additionally, the WE Connect Insight Engine provides significant advantages to customers by way of targeted messaging and a deeper analysis into what service changes will impact their bottom line," said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise.

Examples of Windstream Enterprise's industry-leading advanced solutions include its SD-WAN Concierge, OfficeSuite UC and UCaaS/CCaaS offerings, Cloud Connect, professional services, and integrated network security.

