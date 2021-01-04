Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Why Deliveroo's flopped IPO didn't deliver

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 4/1/2021
Comment (0)

It's being called the worst IPO in London's history.

Shares in the food delivery app Deliveroo closed 26% down on the day of its public listings debut, wiping £2 billion (US$2.75 billion) from its £7.6 billion ($10.5 billion) opening market capitalization.

Much of the blame was being laid at the feet of a disastrous roadshow, where its Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan advisors refused to name the three "anchor investors" who were based outside the UK.

British fund managers also were spooked by a dual-class share structure which gave its CEO Will Shu outsized voting rights 20 times those of other investors.

But the structure also meant Deliveroo didn't debut into the FTSE 100 index, meaning passive tracker funds buying shares in the index would pass over Deliveroo.

Floppy pizza: Deliveroo's IPO failed to take off. (Source: Thomas de LUZE on Unsplash)
Floppy pizza: Deliveroo's IPO failed to take off.
(Source: Thomas de LUZE on Unsplash)

Meanwhile, a series of large institutional investors including L&G, M&G and Aviva all declined to support the share float in a rarely public series of disavowals.

At least three hedge funds, spurred by this knowledge, therefore decided to very actively short the stock on the morning.

The stench of desperation appeared when Deliveroo then began courting its customers to invest in the IPO.

Disappointing delivery

Amazingly, perhaps, given the coronavirus pandemic, Deliveroo lost £224 million ($308.5 million) last year as the food delivery market grew more competitive as the likes of Uber and Just Eat got in on the act.

Things had not been going well when, at 390p a share, or £7.6 billion ($10.5 billion) altogether, Deliveroo's advisors already priced the float at the very bottom end of its indicated IPO range.

Under London listing rules, they would have had to pull the IPO if they'd gone any lower.

"A 30% cut is also what Deliveroo charges many restaurant owners, so I guess they now know how it feels," quipped the Guardian's Jim Waterson on Twitter.

Other Twitter users shared pictures of disappointing pizza deliveries, with comments like "Deliveroo's stock market debut in full."

A badly burned Deliveroo

Just earlier this month, the UK's Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, had hailed Deliveroo as "a true British tech success story."

But now, Deliveroo's IPO flop raises questions over London's future as a tech market.

One of the UK's fastest growing tech companies, used-car purchase and delivery portal Cazoo, has instead decided to list in New York under a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle.

As Brexit begins to bite, London's public markets face sharp growing competition from exchanges like Amsterdam's.

Amsterdam has already displaced London as Europe's top share trading hub, overtaking it when the UK's transition period for leaving the EU came to an end.

Concerns about the gig economy's exploitative nature also loomed large as the IPO dot drew near.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Manchester United soccer player and anti-poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford announced he would hold talks with the company after a news investigation found on thousands of shifts riders earned on average less than the minimum wage.

The UK's Supreme Court ruled against Uber last month, saying its 60,000 UK drivers were employees all along, entitled to breaks, holidays and the minimum wage.

Though that particular judgment only applied to Uber, it raises expectations of a broader crackdown on low-cost gig economy practices that treat workers as self-employed.

Your worst IPO in London history is here

Deliveroo is "not a tech company, it's a bloke on a bicycle bringing you food. That this can even be up for discussion makes me feel like I'm taking crazy pills," said one tech trader on Twitter. Riders' working conditions, and the lack of power the two-tier share structure gave investors – not usually considered an oppressed group – figured big in fund managers' comments on the IPO.

Deliveroo's already thin margins would struggle to climb if it had to offer more traditional benefits like pension contributions, and it has yet to turn a profit.

It's a problem its rivals share, too. Uber Eats is now merely losing less than it formerly did. Just Eat, which once was actually profitable, saw its losses before tax jump 67% in 2020.

Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle's lackluster IPO in 2018 spelt disaster for fintech listing ambitions. And on its day of listing, it merely finished flat.

Just how long the Deliveroo indigestion lingers remains to be seen.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
How 'Computing First Networks' better serve the digital economy By Huawei
5G to accelerate digital transformations following pandemic By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE