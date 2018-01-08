& cplSiteName &

Airtel Launches Bandwidth-on-Demand Service

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/7/2018
50%
50%

NEW DELHI -- Bharti Airtel (“Airtel), India’s largest telecommunications service provider, today announced the launch of Bandwidth on Demand platform for customers across the globe, enabling them to efficiently manage bandwidth requirements real-time. The platform is a step towards providing flexible and efficient network solutions for our customers giving them the control they need for building businesses of today.

The platform (https://www.airtel.in/service-provider/bod) offers quick activation to access, configure and monitor bandwidth requirements and gives full control to the users to provision bandwidth whenever and wherever they need it. With this platform, customers will have the flexibility to opt for bandwidth on an hourly, daily or monthly basis their unique business needs providing greater operational efficiency and tighter control network costs.

The digital platform will be available at 19 locations including Los Angeles, New York, London, Marseilles, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore globally and Airtel’s Data Centres and Landing Stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in India. It has been built on Airtel’s robust global network spanning 250,000 route kilometres across 50 countries and 5 continents, carrying 10 terabits/s international bandwidth lit capacity.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said, “In today’s fast paced market, agile products and services are imperative to drive greater operational efficiencies. With Bandwidth-on-Demand we want to empower our businesses to be able to seamlessly opt for flexible network solutions that will not only help them manage their unpredictable bandwidth requirements but also accelerate the adoption of newer technologies and help them move faster in their cloud and digital journey.”

Airtel has further strengthened its position in emerging markets with recent acquisition of India leg of GBI’s India–Middle East–Europe submarine cable which will complement Airtel’s existing global cable network viz. IMEWE, EIG, SMW4 and MENA and add significant long term bandwidth capacity, enabling it to serve the booming data demand across emerging markets like India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Mumbai: BHARTIARTL)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Apple's $1 Trillion Luxury Prison
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/3/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
Charter Still Content With No Content
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 7/31/2018
Is GE Selling Its Digital Business?
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/31/2018
Ericsson vs. Nokia: Who's Ahead in 5G Right Now?
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/1/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives