What's the story? How to enter the Leading Lights Awards

What's the story? How to enter the Leading Lights Awards7/21/2022
Phil Harvey joins the podcast to discuss Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards and how to enter a submission. In addition, we share advice for how to craft a solid entry, tell you when the deadline to enter is, how much it costs and more.
Here are just a few things covered in this podcast:
- Background on the Leading Lights Awards (01:10)
- How the award winners will be announced (03:50)
- How the judging process works (06:20)
- Advice for how to craft a solid entry and tips on what to avoid (09:15)
- What we mean by "innovative," and the importance of supporting documentation (14:27)
- How to enter, deadlines and early bird discounts (21:10)
Related stories and links:
- Enter now: The 2022 Light Reading Leading Lights awards
- Awards Categories
- General Information and FAQs
- Leading Lights Awards entry system
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading