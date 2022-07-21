What's the story? How to enter the Leading Lights Awards





Phil Harvey joins the podcast to discuss Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards and how to enter a submission. In addition, we share advice for how to craft a solid entry, tell you when the deadline to enter is, how much it costs and more.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast:

Background on the Leading Lights Awards (01:10)

How the award winners will be announced (03:50)

How the judging process works (06:20)

Advice for how to craft a solid entry and tips on what to avoid (09:15)

What we mean by "innovative," and the importance of supporting documentation (14:27)

How to enter, deadlines and early bird discounts (21:10)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading