Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsBig 5G Event
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Wander offers free Internet service to school families

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/24/2020
Comment (0)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Wander, the most affordable, high-speed internet service option in the U.S., today announced that it will provide access to free internet for families within the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) through the remainder of the school year. In partnership with the SMMUSD and the Santa Monica Education Foundation, parents and their children will have access to secure, reliable and fast internet while school closures and work-from-home mandates are in place.

Having access to secure, reliable and high-speed internet is critical for parents to adapt to the new and quickly evolving needs at home, whether working from home, home schooling or enjoying movies and TV together. As COVID-19 has put an increased burden on families and created financial uncertainty for many, free internet provides a digital security net while also helping them save money.

Wander is taking all health and safety precautions during installs in accordance with CDC guidelines, such as sanitary disinfecting practices, social distancing and protective gloves. Wander is also working 24/7 to make sure internet needs across Santa Monica are met promptly and with the highest level of customer service. Wander's local team of internet experts will spend as much time as needed to optimize home internet needs and ensure all technology devices, such as smart TVs, computers and tablets, are set up, work together and stream seamlessly during times of increased usage while families are at home using multiple devices at once.

Wander is also bringing ease to the at-home streaming experience with Wander Freely, Wander's new streaming portal that offers a curated selection of hundreds of free popular movies, TV shows, news, and education content. This supports consumers in having an effortless, enjoyable experience so they can cut time on searching and go straight to enjoying personalized and localized content, all in one place, for free and without the need for streaming hardware.

Santa Monica families with school-age-children (K-12) that are within Wander's coverage area are eligible to receive free high-speed internet service through the end of the scheduled school year, June 10, 2020. To see if your home is covered by Wander, visit Wander.net/service. If you qualify for service, visit Wander.net to subscribe and use code – SCHOOL2020 – to receive free internet. You will be immediately prompted to schedule your service and can also call 323.457.2949.

Wander Internet

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Simplify your network cybersecurity compliance verification and reporting with Cisco Crosswork Trust Insights
Infographic: Top 5 reasons to choose Cisco SD-WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Connected Tech Helps Cities Conserve Resources and Reduce Costs
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
Big 5G Event
September 24-22, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE