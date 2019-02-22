Packerland Broadband Picks Alianza for VoIP Upgrade

LINDON, Utah -- Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that Packerland Broadband has selected Alianza’s turnkey software-as-a-service solution for its next-generation cable VoIP platform. With the Cloud Voice Platform, Packerland Broadband realizes significant operational improvements, reduced costs and impactful innovation for its staff and customers.

Packerland Broadband delivers a suite of modern telecommunications services in 60 communities throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. With a vision of bridging the digital divide, Packerland is implementing innovative solutions that will improve health care, education and economic opportunity for the rural communities it serves. Packerland Broadband is working with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative to extend its network utilizing TV white spaces, Wi-Fi and other technologies to deliver broadband access to approximately 82,000 people in underserved areas over the next four years.

National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) brings together independent cable operators and leading technology suppliers to help deliver best-in-class service to end customers. Because of Alianza’s investment in NCTC’s events and programs, Packerland Broadband was able to access a next-gen VoIP cloud solution that delivers innovation and business results.

Packerland Broadband is migrating from a CLEC wholesale solution based on BroadSoft BroadWorks. Since 2014, more than 20 NCTC providers have upgraded their VoIP solution from hosted softswitch solutions from a variety of providers, to Alianza’s market-defining cloud solution for residential and business cloud communications.

