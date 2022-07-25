Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Vodafone warns prices must rise as its energy bill soars

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 7/25/2022
Comment (0)

Europe's smartphone users arguably enjoy the most affordable services on the planet in some of its most competitive markets, but they may be in for a shock. As the industry grapples with inflation and surging energy fees, one of its biggest operators is suggesting prices may have to rise at their steepest rate in years.

The warning came from Vodafone as it reported sales growth of just 1.6% for its recently ended first quarter, to about €11.3 billion ($11.6 billion), compared with the year-earlier period. Active across Europe and Africa, the UK-based company does not report details of profitability in quarterly trading updates. But executives worry that margins will be squeezed badly unless customers pay more.

"I don't want to make it sound as if we are coordinating pricing across Europe, because that definitely is not happening," said Nick Read, Vodafone's CEO, on a call with financial analysts earlier today. "Price is very difficult to talk about. All I am saying is the pressure from energy is starting to feed through to industry to say we are not going to make this up on customer volume. We've got to pull the price lever. Every other sector is doing it. Why are we not doing it? I think there needs to be a response industry-wide."

Vodafone share price in London (£)
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

Based on current volatility in energy prices, Vodafone now thinks it is facing an additional €300 million ($307 million) in energy costs this fiscal year. It has been hedging (essentially, buying in advance) to mitigate risks and is trying to sign purchase price agreements with energy suppliers.

"There is a substantial level of uncertainty about energy and a key driver is the geopolitical news flow, but also what governments do about this and where consumption will go," said Margherita della Valle, Vodafone's chief financial officer.

Ratings agency Moody's estimates that energy accounts for as much as 5% of operating costs at a typical European telco, and the figure could rise as energy costs escalate and hedging arrangements expire.

"Most operators are well hedged in 2022, with around two-thirds of costs hedged on average, but this starts to unwind progressively from 2023," said the company in a research paper this month. Della Valle puts Vodafone's rate of hedging for the current fiscal year at 85%.

Wage bill less worrying

She appears less concerned about staff costs – which account for as much as 25% of the typical operator bill, according to Moody's – despite the inflationary pressure. Vodafone has already tackled the wage issue for the current fiscal year in its key European markets, she told analysts today, guiding for "low-single-digit increases on this front."

Group headcount has dropped from a high point of 111,684 in 2015 to 96,941 in the recent fiscal year as Vodafone has divested local operating companies, spun off assets and cut jobs in underperforming markets. Efficiency improvements lifted its earnings margin after leases to 33.4% last year, from 31.9% in 2019.

Yet boosting or even defending profitability will be much harder in future. Headcount has risen in each of the last two fiscal years and since late 2021 Vodafone has been working to increase the number of software engineers it employs from about 9,000 to roughly 16,000 by the mid-2020s. It does, however, believe it can offset the costs of this program by cutting its use of contractors and reliance on external suppliers.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Analysts are skeptical operators will be able to jack up tariffs in Europe without suffering a loss of customers to rivals. "European telecoms are exposed to persistently high inflation because intense competition in Europe hampers their ability to pass through rising costs to final customers through price increases," said Moody's in its recent report.

Quizzed on that issue, Read said that all companies were facing higher costs and would need to adapt prices or sacrifice profitability. "Everyone is going to be under cost pressure, and this might be the first year we see value brands having to respond, or there will be margin squeeze," he said. Vodafone is now considering moves to support "people struggling with payments," he added.

Guidance unchanged

The remarks came days after AT&T in the US lowered its cash flow forecast because customers are taking longer to pay bills. Vodafone, however, is for now sticking to guidance of about €5.3 billion ($5.4 billion) in free cash flow for this fiscal year, along with earnings after leases of between €15 billion ($15.4 billion) and €15.5 billion ($15.9 billion). Last year, it reported €5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) in free cash flow and €15.2 billion ($15.6 billion) in earnings after leases.

Vodafone last year completed the divestment of its European towers and is currently in talks with several parties about selling a stake in Vantage Towers, the company that was formed. Vodafone today owns 81.7% of the business, valued at about €14 billion ($14.3 billion) in Frankfurt, and has insisted it will retain at least a 50% stake to ensure it has "co-control" of the assets. Read's position contrasts with that of Deutsche Telekom and Spain's Telefónica, both of which have sold controlling stakes in tower ventures.

"I don't think us having co-control is inhibiting anything around value," said Read today. "We have strong interest from serious players and, so far, our objectives do not stand in the way of value from a transaction perspective."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE