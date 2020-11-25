Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Vodafone, Másmovil tie-up speculation resurfaces

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 11/25/2020
Comment (0)

Business daily El Economista is stoking speculation once again of a possible tie-up of some sort between Vodafone Spain and Másmovíl, the country's fourth-largest operator.

According to the paper's unnamed sources, the two companies are exploring the setting up of a new entity to merge their respective businesses without any cash changing hands. The report goes on to say that Vodafone, presumably at Group level, would hold a majority stake of between 60% and 80% in the joint venture.

Two thumbs down: Masmovil's Meinrad Spenger says that the latest reports on a merger with Vodafone Spain are not true. Do they protest too much? (Source: Masmovil)
Two thumbs down: Másmovíl's Meinrad Spenger says that the latest reports on a merger with Vodafone Spain are not true. Do they protest too much? (Source: Másmovíl)

El Economista put the joint venture claims to Másmovíl, which were met with a flat denial. "Neither Másmovíl nor its shareholders are negotiating absolutely anything with Vodafone," the operator told the newspaper.

Outgoing Vodafone Spain CEO Antonio Coimbra did not provide any comment on the reported negotiations, indicating that the whole thing was a matter for Vodafone Group.

We've been here before (sort of)

In September El Economista also reported that Vodafone was weighing up a €6 billion (US$7.1 billion) acquisition of Másmovil.

Másmovíl CEO Meinrad Spenger, in an interview with Expansión, poured cold water on that suggestion, calling consolidation of this sort as "more bluff than reality." He pointedly noted, however, that operator cooperation could eliminate "unnecessary infrastructure costs."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

As it turned out, Másmovíl shareholders threw its lot in with Lorca Telecom, a consortium comprising three private equity players: Cinven, KKR and Providence Equity Partners. Lorca completed a €5.3 billion ($6.3 billion) buyout of Másmovíl, acquiring 99.3% of shares, earlier this month. The operator has now delisted from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges.

If Lorca and Vodafone are in discussions, and a joint venture comprising the assets of Vodafone Spain and Másmovíl does emerge, the combined entity would be the country's largest mobile operator and the second-largest broadband player behind Telefónica's Movistar.

According to Spanish regulator CNMC, Telefónica had a 30.24% share of the Spanish mobile market in May 2020, followed by Orange with a 24.5% share, Vodafone with 22.87% and Másmóvil with 13.88%.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
Infographic: Netscout Threat Intelligence Report
Heavy Reading Standalone Security: Adoption, Automation, Attributes and Attacks
Routed Optical Networking - A Transformative Architecture of Network Layer Convergence
Heavy Reading’s 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey
Cloud-native meets hybrid cloud: A strategy guide
Video: AI/ML on containers, Kubernetes and Open Shift
3 ways Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform accelerates innovation
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE