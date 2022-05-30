Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Vodafone CEO Read widens pay gap with his staff

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 5/30/2022
Comment (0)

There is an endearing, blokey charm about Vodafone boss Nick Read, quite at odds with the aura of privilege that surrounds many business and political leaders.

The former accountant speaks with an accent that betrays humble origins. As an alumnus of Manchester Polytechnic, his route to the top was not supercharged by an Etonian education.

Articulate and sharp on investor calls, he sounds to the average Brit like an average Brit – a man you could talk to about Liverpool's Champions League upset over a pint in the Dog and Fox.

This man-of-the-people image unfortunately suffers with the publication of Vodafone's latest annual report, which reveals the details of Read's compensation.

It is not the amount that shocks. Executive pay throughout Europe and the UK is much lower than it is in the US, and nobody bar the local Marxist revolutionary expects CEOs to earn the same as the average employee.

The disgrace is that Read's overall take rose as much as it did, especially when Vodafone is forging a reputation as the plodder of the telco sector.

In total, Read collected exactly £4,171,000 ($5,271,000) in Vodafone's last fiscal year, 17% more than he made in the previous one. Although his basic salary was unchanged at £1,050,000 ($1,327,000), a goodie bag of pay incentives, performance-related bonuses and pension contributions was more heavily stuffed.

Margherita Della Valle, Read's second-in-command as Vodafone's chief financial officer, did equally well, also pocketing 17% more than she did a year earlier. The scale of these increases should outrage investors, employees and customers alike.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read contemplates nature and wonders how to spend his money. (Source: Vodafone)
Vodafone CEO Nick Read contemplates nature and wonders how to spend his money.
(Source: Vodafone)

Vodafone justifies most of this pay increase – £459,000 ($580,000) of it, to be exact – through something it calls the global long-term incentive (GLTI) plan, which rewards executives if they meet certain targets, mainly on free cash flow (FCF) and shareholder returns.

Vodafone's adjusted FCF was up 8%, hitting about €5.4 billion ($5.8 billion), and it declared dividend payments totaling nearly €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion), for a 3% increase, during the 2022 fiscal year.

Yet investors and analysts have not sounded overjoyed about Vodafone's performance under Read. Since the start of the year, Cevian, an activist investor, has been noisily calling for a clean-up of Vodafone's portfolio, demanding the sale of underperforming assets or transformative mergers.

Maurice Patrick, an analyst with Barclays, criticized the "lack of progress" during a call with Read on May 17.

"We haven't seen the visible progress yet," he told Read, noting that Vodafone seemed to have missed out on merger opportunities in Spain.

Not very impressive

Vodafone's share price is down about 12% on Read's watch and it has tumbled about 45% since late 2017, when he was chief financial officer under Vittorio Colao.

Sales growth at the group is routinely unimpressive. Service revenues were up just 2.6% last year on a like-for-like basis. The profit growth that Read has delivered is fueled by cost cutting in European markets where Vodafone struggles.

Since the 2019 fiscal year, headcount has dropped by more than 4,000 employees in Italy, Spain and the UK, for instance – about 17% of the total in these countries.

That alone must anger staff aware of Read's effective 17% pay rise. It means Read trousered 113 times as much as an employee in the "25th percentile," Vodafone discloses in its annual report, and the ratio has grown from 106 times just a year earlier.

While Vodafone does not publish details of the mean salary across the entire group, dividing overall labor costs by the workforce produces a figure of about €55,000 ($59,000) for 2022, a year-on-year increase of just 3%.

Vodafone share price in London (£)
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

As inflation tears into ordinary household budgets, this widening of the pay gap between the boss and his workers is unsightly. It is also faintly hypocritical.

Ten percent of the GLTI that rewards Vodafone's CEO is for meeting environmental, social and governance targets. The initiative, which includes a target for "workplace equality," smacks of corporate virtue signalling in the age of social-media vitriol.

Yet the growing concentration of wealth is arguably a bigger social problem than anything on Vodafone's list, one likelier in today's economic climate to result in social unrest. Of course, Vodafone can hardly stick pay action next to planting trees and waving rainbow flags on its CEO's bonus-incentives checklist.

Defenders of the system would undoubtedly argue that a boss without incentives is an unmotivated employee looking for another job. But something must eventually give.

At a very basic level, a widespread corporate habit of awarding standard wage increases based on flat percentage rates is making pay disparity even worse.

Take an employee on $75,000 a year, a manager on $150,000 and give each of them 3% annual rises over a ten-year period. That initial pay difference of $75,000 would balloon to more than $100,000 by the end of the decade. Accepted practice it might be, but in nobody's world is that fair.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
6G has every chance of screwing the carriers

Another big investment round will net billions for governments and equipment vendors, while forcing operators to dig deep.

Mavenir under fire over role in Russia

The US software vendor looks tarnished by its association with investor Charles Koch, whose business has been criticized for continuing to operate in Russia.

Overpaid and underperforming: Meet the bosses of US telecom

The publication of pay ratios shines the light on the disparity between Europe and the US when it comes to CEO compensation.

Free speech is in trouble if it depends on Twitter

The loss-making social media platform risks turning into an echo chamber of similar voices after an Elon Musk takeover.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE