The Reality of VR Video @ 2018 NAB Show
3/28/2018
Join Light Reading on April 9 at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas for a FREE VR Video breakfast workshop, where we address the state of VR video, the technology opportunities/challenges and the path ahead.
